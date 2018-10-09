World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge 58th Annual Birthday Bash Set For Wednesday, October 10th

The World Famous Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, Music City’s legendary honky-tonk, will celebrate its 58th Birthday in downtown Nashville Wednesday, October 10th. As part of the celebration, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge will feature entertainment on the outdoor Broadway stage throughout the day with a FREE, star-studded evening concert featuring performances from Platinum-selling powerhouse Randy Houser, international superstar Kid Rock and country hitmaker Jake Owen.

Hosted by Ty, Kelly and Chuck Mornings’ Ty Bentli, Kelly Ford and Chuck Wicks, 95.5 NASH ICON’s Marty McFly, Lisa Manning and Jason Addams, as well as NASH Nights Live co-hosts Shawn Parr and Elaina Smith, the annual Broadway street-party will also feature performances from country music’s finest, including Terri Clark, Darryl Worley, Montgomery Gentry, John Stone, Anthony Orio, and Scott Collier.

“Tootsie’s Birthday Bash has become one of the most highly-anticipated annual events on lower Broadway. Each year it gets bigger and better,” said Tootsie’s owner Steve Smith. “Many artists started at Tootsie’s, and having them come back year after year is a great honor to the legacy and memory of Tootsie Bess! Everyone should come out and experience that magic on our 58th birthday.”

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge Annual Birthday Bash attracts some of the biggest stars in music, including surprise appearances. The event, which takes place Oct. 10thon Broadway between 4th and 5th Avenue, will host entertainment on an outdoor stage throughout the day and is FREE to the public.

About Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge:

Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge has operated across the alley from the Ryman almost continuously since 1960. Its proprietor from 1960 to 1978, Hattie Louise “Tootsie” Bess, bought the lounge called “Mom’s” and named it for herself. According to tradition, a painter mistakenly painted the exterior orchid purple. The color was never changed and became Tootsie’s signature color. Over the years, she served such famous customers as Kris Kristofferson, Faron Young and Willie Nelson when they were still up-and-coming artists, and Tootsie was well-known for her generosity toward struggling musicians. The photo and memorabilia-lined walls are called “Tootsie’s Wall of Fame.”

Today, Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge is a must-see Music City destination for tourists and is frequented by locals, including some of the biggest names in country music, who often drop in and surprise patrons with impromptu performances. Kenny Chesney with classic rock icon Steve Miller, Keith Urban, Kix Brooks, Montgomery Gentry, Kid Rock, Steven Tyler, Randy Houser, Jamey Johnson, Dierks Bentley and Hank Williams, Jr. are among the artists who have recently performed there. For additional information, visit www.tootsies.net.

