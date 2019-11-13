World -Class Music Cruise Experience Friendship Announces Brand New Lineup

AMFAMFAMF presents FRIENDSHIP continues to cement itself as a world-class music cruise experience with several new announcements for its January 6-10, 2020 sailing. Over the last several days, organizers have revealed new additions to the line-up along with details on its theme nights. It’s not too late to come aboard. Limited cabins remain with a payment plan continuing now through November 15. For full details log on to www.thefriendship.com.

Joining previously announced performers GRiZ, TroyBoi, Bob Moses (Live), Boys Noize, Ty Dolla $ign (Live), DESTRUCTO, Billy Kenny and AC Slater are Golf Clap, Boogie T.RIO and Hermanito with Dave Nada and Tittsworth. Theme nights dip into the beyond with ‘Area 15,’ the festive with ‘Tropical Xmas’ and the wild with ‘Animal Spirit.’

Beyond the music shippers will also be able to check out comedy from Sean Patton (Comedy Central, Joe Rogan), Ali Macofsky (Kill Tony Podcast, Russell Peters) and Nery Saenz (“Best Stand Up Comedian” – Miami New Times), as well as magic and psychological entertainment from Robert Gould. The one and only Dita Von Teese also returns expanding her on-board burlesque show with friends. Look for more to come.

Confirmed for the second annual FRIENDSHIP are:

AC SLATER // ALI MACOFSKY // ANABEL ENGLUND // BILLY KENNY // BISCITS // BOB MOSES // BOOGIE T // BOOGIE T.RIO // BOYS NOIZE // BRUNO FURLAN // BUSY P // CHANNEL TRES // CHARLESTHEFIRST // CHRIS LORENZO // CUT SNAKE // DANNY DAZE // DAVE NADA // DESTRUCTO // DITA VON TEESE // DOORLY // DUCKY // EGYPTIAN LOVER // ELAX // EPROM // FLAVA D // GERRY GONZA // GOLF CLAP // GREEN LANTERN // GRIZ // J. PHILIP // JACK BEATS // LATMUN // LUCII // MADAM X // MALAA // MASTERIA // MAXIMONO // MIJA // NERY SAENZ // NINA LAS VEGAS // NOIZU // PHLEGMATIC DOGS // ROBERT GOULD // SEAN PATTON //

SITÁ ABELLAN // SOFTEST HARD // SOLARDO // TAIKI NULIGHT // TITTSWORTH // TROYBOI //

TY DOLLA $IGN // UNIIQU3 // VOLAC // WAX MOTIF

Beyond the epic performances and parties onboard curated by FRIENDSHIP’s founder DESTRUCTO (including last year’s Dial-A-DJ where cruisers could dial a special # to have a DJ delivered to their room for a private set), shippers will find themselves this turn on the Navigator of the Seas, Royal Caribbean’s ship which recently underwent a $115 million-dollar upgrade. Check out the current updates to the boat’s upgrades HERE.

FriendShippers will also return the private eco-certified island of CocoCay, in the Bahamas. It’s brand new $250 million-dollar upgrade which includes a dock and massive water park will allow FRIENDSHIP to stay later into the evening for island parties. With multiple beaches, pools, zip-lines, floating bars and bungalows, attendees will find it the perfect slice of Bahamian paradise with sun, fun and tunes on white sand beaches. View the video of Coco Cay here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qex_twIL0Ws

The inaugural FRIENDSHIP took place late 2018 aboard the glamorous Celebrity Equinox and sailed from Miami to two private island beach parties in CocoCay, Bahamas. The four-day/four-night electronic music cruise was attended by 3000 revelers and sold out in less than 24 hours. It featured live performances and DJ sets from some of the best and most-popular international music acts, including Rüfüs Du Sol, Boys Noize, Dixon, 2manydjs, Claptone, and many more.

Check out the FRIENDSHIP 2018 Official Recap Video now at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1Fu_-9EMD6c

Photos of FRIENDSHIP’s maiden voyage can be found here.

AMFAMFAMF is a LiveStyle, Inc. company. Gary Richards is President of LiveStyle, Inc. North America.

About LiveStyle, Inc.

One of the world’s largest music event producers, LiveStyle boasts a wide variety of leading live music properties. LiveStyle produces and promotes single and multiday music festivals across North America, Europe, South America, Australia, and Asia. North American key operating entities include Made Event, React Presents, Disco Donnie Presents, and Life In Color, along with festivals and brands such as Electric Zoo, Spring Awakening, FriendShip, LIC Miami, BLNK CNVS, and AMFAMFAMF. In Europe, the company boasts key operating entities such as Monumental, b2s, ID&T, i-Motion, and Q-Dance, and festivals and brands including Decibel, Mysteryland, Awakenings, back2school, Air, Qlimax, Nature One, and Sensation. In Brazil, LiveStyle owns PlusNetwork, which has produced the enormously successful Tomorrowland Brasil festival and tours by internationally acclaimed DJs and artists. Together with the Belgian Tomorrowland organization, LiveStyle launched TomorrowWorld, the first international version of the Tomorrowland festival, and promoted the first South American Tomorrowland festival. LiveStyle continues to work with the Belgian Tomorrowland organization as its international partner to bring Tomorrowland to new territories outside Europe and to return to the USA and Brazil. LiveStyle also owns Beatport, the preeminent ecommerce platform for DJs, producers and dance music fans that helps launch the careers of the best underground artists and define global music culture. For more information, visit livestyle.com/