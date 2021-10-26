World-Class DJ Benny Benassi Collaborated with R&B Icon Ne-Yo on New Single “Let Me Go (feat. Ne-Yo)”

International superstar producer and DJ Benny Benassi is no stranger to creating memorable tracks. As showcased by his collaborations with top R&B artists, career highlights include “Beautiful People” and “Paradise” with Chris Brown, “Dance The Pain Away” with John Legend, “LOVELIFE” with Jeremih which peaked at #1 on the US Billboard Dance and Media Base Radio Charts, and his most recent single “Pull It” with Vedo & Raiche. Today, October 22, Benny Benassi has released his latest anthem “Let Me Go” featuring the luscious vocals of NE-YO.

Listen to “Let Me Go (feat. NE-YO)” here: https://ffm.to/letmeg0

View the “Let Me Go” lyric video at: https://youtu.be/aqgxQGDV_6c

“Let Me Go” marks the first time the two major artists have worked together. Created during the pandemic, NE-YO and Benassi traded files digitally pinging the song back and forth between American and European continents which resulted in the pop crossover track heard today. The dance floor burner, produced by Benassi and his BB Team in Italy, is highlighted by the R&B superstar’s powerful performance of asking to be let go by an unrequited love.

“I’ve been a fan of NE-YO from day one. I was looking for the right voice to set this track on fire,” shares Benny Benassi. “I was so thrilled when he said he wanted to record it. His performance is so stylish and beautiful. I am honored!”

“This song feels like heartache at a party,” adds Ne-Yo. “I see girls singing it at the top of their lungs! Dance to it, cry to it, do em’ both at the same time! Enjoy!”

Meanwhile last week on October 16, he attended the Festa del Cinema di Roma, Rome’s major international film festival for the screening of ‘Benny Benassi: Equilibrio,’ the documentary film highlighting his career featuring cameos from David Guetta, Steve Aoki, Tiesto, Chiara Ferragni, Paul Oakenfold, SOFI TUKKER, Pasquale Rotella and more.

To support the release of “Let Me Go,” find Benny Benassi stateside this fall for numerous headline shows and festival performances: