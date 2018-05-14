WOPN Debuts ”Stokes and Friends: KPOP with T.H.I.S.”

Westwood One launches “Stokes & Friends: KPOP WITH T.H.I.S” on the Westwood One Podcast Network. “T.H.I.S” in the show title stands for “The Hottest International Stars.” The podcast features recording artist Stokes Nielson and his friends getting up close and personal with the biggest K-pop stars. The show, released every Monday, kicks off with a seven-week look at the popular South Korean boy band BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys.

“The vibrant subculture of K-pop is heavily influencing music and fashion across a global community of tens of millions of international fans. Stokes & Friends: KPOP with T.H.I.S explores what’s fueling this sonic pop culture phenomenon, which is particuiarly timely given the backdrop of political news playing out in Korea this year,” said Suzanne Grimes, EVP, Marketing, Cumulus Media and President, Westwood One. “Stokes is a musician, subject matter expert, and an enthusiastic storyteller with a deep respect for the K-pop community. He’s the perfect host to showcase K-pop through the intimacy of podcasting, as he shares the scene from all over the world.”

“Whether it’s trampling through the hills of Bukchon in historic Seoul, blazing across Japan in Shinkansen trains, or braving the spiciest hot-pot huts of China, I will stop at nothing to bring the inspiring stories, sounds, and fan-love of K-pop to music fans everywhere,” added Stokes. “I can’t wait to share my BTS interviews with the inspiring and respectful BTS Fan Army, as BTS kicks off a summer of TV appearances, live performances, and my new podcast.”

Stokes Nielson is a 15-year entertainment business veteran and founder of the media content provider and online video channel-building company, Channel Greatness. He produces content and consults for major brands and broadcast media companies featuring the hottest artists in the entertainment industry. Nielson is also a songwriter and 3-time Academy of Country Music Award Nominee, who is credited with six Top 40 Billboard Country Chart placements for radio play and album sales. He has toured and/or performed with Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, Maroon 5, Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, The Allman Brothers, Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Outkast and John Mayer.