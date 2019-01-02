Woman Trying to Win Money on Blake Shelton Slot Machine Gets Better Prize

The Blake Shelton-themed slot machine at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas is getting all sorts of action these days. First, Gwen Stefani, who was in town wrapping up dates for her Just A Girl residency at the resort, attracted a crowd when she decided to sit down and try her luck at the machine bearing her boyfriend’s image. However, the latest incident is even better!

Stefani recorded Shelton, who was there to see her show, sneaking up on an unsuspecting gambler playing the machine. The woman does a total double-take when she realizes that Shelton—the real deal—is standing in front of her.

It’s admittedly pretty funny to watch, but In all fairness, who wouldn’t be pleasantly startled? We’d say whatever money this gambler won on the slot machine, she got the best prize of all!

Now that 2018 is a wrap, Stefani will resume her Vegas residency with a fresh set of dates starting in February. Meanwhile, Shelton tied up his most recent season of The Voice in December, and will take some well-deserved time off before embarking on a 2019 tour.

The couple have spent much of the holiday season together (even going so far as to pose in reindeer-themed pajamas) and continue to be one of Hollywood/Nashville’s favorite cute couples to coo over.