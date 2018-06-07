WOGI/Pittsburgh Morning Team Unites Kenny Chesney Concertgoers

FOREVER MEDIA INC. Country WOGI (FROGGY 104.3)/PITTSBURGH morning team FROGMAN & GATOR reunited two concertgoers after BLUE CHAIR/WARNER BROS./WEA’s KENNY CHESNEY brought his “TRIP AROUND THE SUN TOUR” to PITTSBURGH on SATURDAY, JUNE 2nd. After hearing that FROGGY listener TUCKER SLATOSKY was searching for a girl named AMBER he had met at the show, FROGMAN & GATOR took it upon themselves to connect the two lovebirds, sharing via FACEBOOK, “Calling all ladies named AMBER that were at the KENNY CHESNEY concert SATURDAY night!! TUCKER from WEST NEWTON is looking for you! He said he was sitting in section 523 and talked with you a lot during the concert, but never got to exchange phone numbers!” Within the next day, FROGMAN & GATOR were able to unite TUCKER and AMBER on-air; they have agreed to a first date.