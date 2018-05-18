WNKS (Kiss 95.1)/Charlotte Plays ‘Anything’ To Raise Money For Children’s Hospital

Kiss 95.1

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP Top 40 WNKS (KISS 95.1)/CHARLOTTE’s MANEY, ROY AND LAUREN MORNING SHOW will take requests in exchange for donations during the 7th Annual Play Anything Day marathon to benefit the LEVINE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL. The annual broadcast will take place from 6-10a on WEDNESDAY, MAY 23rd.

Last year, the MANEY, ROY AND LAUREN SHOW raised over $103,600 for LEVINE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL during the Secret Santa Campaign, which makes miracles happen for the kids who had to spend the holidays in the hospital. Play Anything Day will kick off the goal of generating even more money toward the morning show’s overall 2018 goal.

“This is our favorite time of the year when we get to throw the format out the window,” said MANEY. “We play any song our listeners want to hear for a donation to the KISS Kids.”

“We also look forward to celebrating the caregivers, families and patients at this tremendous facility in our community that helps our children every day,” added ROY.