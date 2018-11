iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC (100.3 AMP)/DETROIT, as is its custom, has flipped to all-CHRISTMAS music through the end of the year, as per the DETROIT FREE PRESS.

Also going all CHRISTMAS all the time is fellow iHEARTMEDIA AC WISX (REAL 101.6)/ PHILADELPHIA amid a rumored post-holiday format flip to Soft AC, and BEASELY BROADCAST GROUP AC WJBR (MIX 99.5)//WILMINGTON, DE.