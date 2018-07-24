WNEW/New York Drops & Fresh To Become New 102.7

Say goodbye to “FRESH 102.7,” and hello to a rebranded, “NEW 102.7.”

Multiple sources told us that ENTERCOM Hot AC WNEW-F (FRESH 102.7)/NEW YORK would be jettisoning its current moniker for something “fresher” or maybe “newer” … how about NEW 102.7.

Well… NEW it is… positioned as, “Upbeat Variety for your Workday.”

The station will remain a Hot AC, with a playlist including ED SHEERAN, TAYLOR SWIFT and IMAGINE DRAGONS, mixed with songs from as far back as the 1990’s from artists like J. LO and AEROSMITH.

“This is an exciting move that underscores our commitment to offer listeners in NEW YORK a top rated content and music experience,” said Regional Pres./Market Manager SUSAN LARKIN. “Feedback tells us that New Yorkers are looking for a Hot AC station that can take them through their workday, and we know NEW 102.7 will deliver.”

Additional announcements regarding the new programming lineup will be made shortly.