WMSX/Buffalo To Name Joe Chille Morning Host

TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC WMSX/BUFFALO, which came out of its all-CHRISTMAS music format as Soft AC “96.1 THE BREEZE”, will hire market veteran JOE CHILLE to do mornings, starting JAN 21st, the BUFFALO NEWS reports. Previously, CHILLE had been doing part-time at RADIO ONE BUFFALO, LLC Full Service WECK-A/F and before that spent 34 years at WJYE, which would flip to WNSX.

CHILLE will replace the previous morning host, MELODY NARDONE, who was let go when the format flipped, and after the station ends playing its current 10,000-song marathon