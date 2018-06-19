WMN Elevates Brooke Hardesty To Sr. Dir./Interactive Marketing

WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE (WMN) has upped BROOKE HARDESTY to Sr. Dir./Interactive Marketing, effective immediately, where she will report to WMN SVP/Artist Development SHANE TARLETON. HARDESTY has been with WMN for six years and was named Dir./Interactive Marketing in 2016 Congratulate HARDESTY here.

“BROOKE’s creativity and innovative approach to interactive marketing has elevated our entire Artist Development team,” said TARLETON. “I am thrilled to work alongside BROOKE and her staff as we march arm-in-arm towards the future, creating new paths to promoting our artists.” Added HARDESTY, “Helping artists connect directly with their fans through unique, interactive experiences is one of my greatest passions. Being a fan is what drove me to join the music industry, and it’s a privilege to connect listeners to the artists and songs they love. I am thrilled to be a part of the WARNER MUSIC NASHVILLE family and the leader of my incredible and hardworking team. I look forward to continuing to position our artists as leaders in the genre and digital realm.”