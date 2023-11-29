WMGQ (Magic 98.3) Becomes Jersey’s Christmas Station

Beasley Media Group’s WMGQ (Magic 98.3)/New Brunswick, NJ has officially become Jersey’s Christmas Station. Magic 98.3 launched its annual all-Christmas format on Friday, November 10 at 2pm with Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” a station tradition.

In addition, Magic 98.3’s self-proclaimed “Mr. Christmas” and 5pm to midnight air personality Brett Radler was joined in studio by members of the Beasley Media New Jersey team as he read his yearly holiday message on the air to kick off the Christmas format.

“It wouldn’t be Christmas in New Jersey without Christmas music on Magic 98.3,” said Program Director Debbie Mazella. “We’re grateful to be a part of Central Jersey’s holiday season, sharing in special memories and keeping our community updated about festive holiday events.”

Magic 98.3 will continue the station’s all-Christmas format through Tuesday, December 26, and mix in holiday songs with its regular AC format through New Year’s.