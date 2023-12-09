WMAL/D.C. Raises More Than $413K in Fisher House Radiothon

News/Talk WMAL in Washington, DC, raised over $413,000 during the 21st annual WMAL Operation Fisher House Radiothon benefiting the Fisher House Foundation. This year’s fundraising event was held on Thursday, November 30 and Friday, December 1 and featured popular WMAL hosts’ interviews with families of injured veterans that have benefited from the donations made in past WMAL Operation Fisher House Radiothons.

WMAL listeners have donated over $8.7 million dollars over the last 21 years to support the efforts of the Fisher House Foundation, which provides housing to families of injured military members and veterans who are undergoing treatment. Group homes at Bethesda, Walter Reed, the VA, Dover AFB, and at military and VA medical centers around the world offer a comfortable place for loved ones to live while remaining close to their injured family members.

“For an incredible 21 years, WMAL and its audience have given to military and veteran families through Fisher House Foundation,” said Fisher House Foundation Chairman and CEO Ken Fisher. “We are overwhelmed and grateful for the dedication and incredible generosity in support of our nation’s heroes and their loved ones.”

Cumulus Media Vice President/NewsTalk Bill Hess and WMAL Program Director said, “Year after year, our listeners step up with support for injured veterans and their families. As the Fisher House Foundation approaches its 100th house worldwide, it’s rewarding to know our listeners play such a large role in the organization’s ability to serve the families of our wounded servicemen and women.”