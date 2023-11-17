WMAG/Greensboro Debuts the ”Triad’s Christmas Station”

iHeartMedia flips WMAG (Mix 99.5)/Greensboro to the “Triad’s Christmas Station.” The station will air a combination of popular holiday music from the classics to new hits from artists including Frank Sinatra, Burl Ives, Nat King Cole, Johnny Mathis, Jackson 5, Mariah Carey, Harry Connick Jr., Kelly Clarkson and more. On December 26, the station will return to its AC format with the Best Mix of the 80s, 90s and Today.

“After being the most listened-to Christmas station in the country last holiday season, we are excited to bring Christmas favorites back to the Triad on Mix 99.5,” said iHeartMedia Greensboro Vice President of Programming Zac Davis. “Our annual holiday tradition of becoming the Triad’s Holiday Soundtrack is something our listeners really look forward to and we’re so happy to be able to bring back the holidays to them.”

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” added iHeartMedia Greensboro Market President Kellie Holeman. “We are proud to be the Triad’s official heritage Holiday music station, bringing holiday memories to our listeners, their families and our advertising community on Mix 99.5.”