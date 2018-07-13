WLXO/Lexington, KY Morning Host Karl Shannon To Retire

CLARITY COMMUNICATIONS Classic Country WLXO/LEXINGTON, KY morning host KARL SHANNON is set to retire in SEPTEMBER after four years with the station and more than 40 in radio. SHANNON’s longtime, multi-format career also includes stops at WCYO/RICHMOND, KY; WBUL/LEXINGTON; WLXX/LEXINGTON; WAKY/LOUISVILLE; WSM/NASHVILLE; and others. Before his forthcoming departure, SHANNON has launched the “KARL SHANNON RETIREMENT ROADSHOW & REVIVAL” to host local events and say farewell to listeners.