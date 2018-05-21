WLLD (Wild 94.1)/Tampa APD/MD Christine Peters Signs New Deal

BEASLEY Top 40/Rhythmic WLLD (WiLD 94-1)/TAMPA PD ORLANDO DAVIS checks in with ALL ACCESS with news that APD/MD CHRISTINE ‘BREWSTAAA’ PETERS has inked a new deal for more WiLD days. PETERS and BEASLEY have agreed to a new multi-year deal.

2018 marks PETERS’ 10th Anniversary as MD and 2018 is PETERS’ 14th year at WLLD.

PETERS commented, “I am so happy to continue at WiLD, with the station and family that I love. Thank you BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP, and ORLANDO for more great years to come.”