WKQI (Channel 955)/Detroit Revives Mojo’s Make Out With A Mustang

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKQI (CHANNEL 955)/DETROIT is bringing back its 4th annual MOJO’s Make Out With A MUSTANG, which will kick off at SZOTT FORD in HOLLY on MONDAY, MAY 14th at 8:30a and will be hosted by MOJO in the Morning’s on-air personalities MOJO, SPIKE, SHANNON, Producer RACHEL, MEAGHAN, MIKE, AND SLIM.

To win, contestants will kiss the car until only one remains. The final contestant will win a brand new 2018 FORD MUSTANG with upgrades from A2 CUSTOMS in ANN ARBOR and FIVE STARS AUTO CARE in CLINTON TOWNSHIP.

Sealed With A Kiss