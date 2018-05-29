WKQC (K 104.7)/Charlotte Morning Duo Launch Podcast

BEASLEY AC WKQC (K104.7)/CHARLOTTE officially launches the K 104.7 FM’s PHIL & MEL IN THE MORNING’s brand new podcast, entitled Relationship ICU. Relationship ICU is the topic of the PHIL & MEL MORNING SHOW on K 104.7 because sometimes relationships need some intensive care. The new podcast is described as, “a fun, insightful and slightly irreverent (PG-13) take on the way people attempt to get along or hurt themselves trying…and there’s no co-pay!”

“We hope that by sharing our lifetime relationship mistakes and mishaps, it will help guide our loyal listeners into successful relationships,” said PHIL HARRIS. “It’s three very different perspectives with a combination of a married guy, a single female with no kids and an empty-nesting divorced mom.”