WKMX/Dothan Names DC Brand Manager/Afternoons

GULF SOUTH Top 40 WKMX/DOTHAN, AL has named DC for Brand Manager/afternoons. Previously, DC spent more than two decades in ST. LOUIS, as half of the popular morning duo STEVE & DC, the majority of which was spent with the EMMIS and HUBBARD clusters there.

“The radio people of DOTHAN is excited to welcome DC to the DOTHAN, AL market,” GM BRYAN HOLLADAY said. “DC brings a wealth of experience across a range of markets and formats. We look forward to seeing WKMX grow even stronger under DC’s leadership!”

DC will also oversee new AC translator W299BX-FM (107.7 FM) as part of his duties effective OCTOBER 1st.

“My career began in ALABAMA and I am so excited to be back,” said DC. “I’m honored to lead the staff at such a legendary station in the market. I was sold after meeting BRYAN HOLLADAY and his team, as well as getting a little taste of the winning atmosphere in the building. And great BBQ is crucial for a good quality of life!”