WKLI/Albany NY Elevates Pete Kelly to Program Director

Pamal Broadcasting elevates Pete Kelly to Program Director of Country WKLI-FM (107.1 The Cat) in Albany and WKBE (100.9 The Cat) in Corinth, NY. Most recently, he served as Assistant PD, Music Director and afternoon host for The Cat and midday host on CHR WFLY-FM (Fly 92.3). Since joining WKLI-FM in 2017, Kelly has also hosted middays and mornings. He joined Pamal in 2016 for mornings on then CHR WKBE (107.1 The Point). Previously, Kelly was APD/morning host at Hot AC WYZY (Y106.3) in Saranac Lake, NY.

Kelly succeeds Corporate Director of Operations and Programming Kevin Callahan, who had acted as the station’s PD following the departure of cluster OM/PD Jon Reilly in January.