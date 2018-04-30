WKLI/Albany Announces K.C. and Kelly in the Morning

WKLI-FM (100.9 The Cat) Albany, NY, will launch a new morning show starting Tuesday May 1. The new show, to be called K.C. and Kelly in the Morning, features co-hosts Kristina Carlyle (pictured) and Pete Kelly. Carlyle, a Western Massachusetts native, returns to the market coming to The Cat from Scripps Country KVOO-FM Tulsa. Kelly has been the midday host on The Cat since early 2017 and oversees the station’s social media as well.

“We could not be more excited about this dynamic duo taking over the airwaves and knocking the socks off Cat listeners every morning. Kristina is an industry veteran with a tremendous track record that will be the perfect complement to Pete’s energy and enthusiasm. Together they will bring a renewed energy and fresh sound to the mornings on 100.9 The Cat, Albany’s #1 for New Country,” said General Manager A.J. Bodden.

As part of the change in the mornings market veteran Kevin Richards will return to middays on The Cat where he has spent the majority of his career.

“Kevin is a legend in this market and was a longtime fixture in middays for country fans. Kevin was a great team player when he made the move to mornings a year ago but is very excited to make his way back to the middle of the day! We know Kevin will slide right back in and make the station sound even better,” added Bodden.