WKHT (Hot 104.5)/Knoxville Lands Cain McCoy For Nights

SCRIPPS Top 40/Rhythmic WKHT (HOT 104.5)/KNOXVILLE PD JOEY TACK has found a successor to former HOT 104.5 night jock MEAN JEAN FREMONT. TACK brings aboard iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Mainstream KIIS (102.7 KIIS-FM)/LOS ANGELES and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic KGGI/RIVERSIDE’s CAIN MCCOY for nights. MCCOY served as a producer for RYAN SEACREST’s morning show and he did weekends for KGGI.

WKHT PD JOEY TACK commented, “It was refreshing to see so many applicants out there with real passion for our industry, which made this decision a tough call. We’re thrilled to welcome CAIN into the HOT 104.5 family!”