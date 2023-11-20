WJLB/Detroit to Hold Annual Coats for Kids Fundraiser

iHeartMedia’s WJLB/Detroit will hold its annual Coats for Kids, a fundraiser event to benefit the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit, which provides food, clothing, comfort and care to people in need throughout the Detroit Metro area. Coats for Kids will take place on Saturday, November 4, from 10am to 5pm at Universal Nonstop in Warren, MI.

WJLB will encourage listeners to attend the event and donate funds or new coats to the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit. In addition, iHeartMedia Detroit’s 97.9 WJLB air personalities Dr. Darrius and Chris Carsyn will host the event. DJ Scratch will mix live music.

Event attendees will enjoy a live broadcast on 97.9 WJLB from 10am-5pm, with live artist appearances and performances throughout the day. A donation of $25 or a new coat each donation participant will receive one-hour of free play (excluding arcade) to Universal Nonstop.

Celebrity appearances will include urban artists Tee Grizzley, Skilla Baby, and Sada Baby. Special guest appearances from Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield as well as the Detroit Pistons Dancers and the Detroit Pistons mascot Hooper.

“iHeartMedia Detroit is passionate about the greater Detroit community and committed to its advancement,” said WJLB iHeartMedia Detroit Region Program Director Michael Saunder. “We look forward to bringing everyone of all ages together to collect coats and money for those who need a little extra help during the cold Michigan winters.”

Listeners can learn more about Coats for Kids or donate to the Salvation Army of Metro Detroit here.