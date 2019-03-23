With Old School Voice and New School Vibe, Tim Johnson Jr. Continues to Groove into Soul

Getting his public start in FOX’s hit competitive singing show, The Four, Tim Johnson Jr. established himself as a preserver of the feel-good sounds of Motown. He enchanted audiences with his retro-style, but he isn’t afraid to change it up. In September 2018, Johnson Jr. released his first EP, Hey U. Compiling 6 original tracks, the EP flowed from upbeat groove to mood-setting R&B, showing off his diversity as a songwriter and vocalist.

In January 2019, Tim Johnson Jr. jumped into the new year with the music video for the title single, “Hey U“, off the EP. The music video for “Hey U” pays homage to the classic sounds and visuals of Motown – one of Tim Johnson Jr.’s greatest influences. He shows off his playful side effortlessly and authentically. Hollywood Life praised the release saying “…he nailed that ‘old school’ funk inspired sound of his.”

From there, Johnson Jr. has continued to highlight his favorite tracks. He released the music video to the mood-setting single “Late Nite Jammin” with an exclusive premiere with Soulbounce noting how Johnson Jr was able to create “The laid-back vibe [that] fits the midnight mood of the song…”

As an artist, Tim Johnson Jr. continues to show respect for the great artist before him. Describing his approach to music and his inspiration to Harlton Empire, Johnson Jr. notes, “Stevie Wonder and Nina Simone are the greatest artists of all time to me because they evoke emotion on another level. My goal with my art is to make others feel deeply.”

With the release of the EP Hey U, audiences caught a glimpse of what Tim Johnson Jr. has to offer and as 2019 continues, Johnson Jr will be releasing new original music that is sure to become a staple in the music industry!



