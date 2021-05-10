Wisconsin-born Artist Carey Renee releases Debut Single “House Is Burning”

Wisconsin-born artist Carey Renee makes her fiery introduction with her upcoming debut single, “House is Burning.” Produced by Dru Decaro (Snoop Dogg, Miguel, John Legend) and Adam Kobylarz, the electro-RnB track is out now on all digital music platforms.

After working for over 10 years as a nurse and nurse practitioner in neonatal and pediatric care, she decided to turn back to writing music and finding her voice again. After planning to record a few cover songs as a Christmas gift for her father, her recording sessions quickly turned into collaborations with several musicians and producers. A dozen new songs rapidly emerged from these sessions, including her debut single.

“House is Burning,” the debut single by Carey Renee, heats up all digital music platforms on April 20th.

Look out for Carey’s new “House is Burning” music video – coming soon!

More about Carey Renee

Music was a big part of Carey’s life early on. Since age 3, she had been playing violin and piano and singing in choirs. Born with a congenital heart defect, Carey decided to take a different path and dedicate her life to helping sick children. Born with a serious congenital heart defect herself, Carey spent over a decade working as a nurse and nurse practitioner in the neonatal and pediatric ICU. After the birth of her second child, becoming extremely busy restoring and opening a historic theater venue in her hometown, and experiencing significant health care burnout, Carey left the hospital. She opened a non-traditional elementary school and started a doctoral program at Vanderbilt. Carey is also working on the development of a modern vampire-inspired musical production, which will debut with a theatrical performance of a concept album this fall at the theater she helped to restore, The Howard.