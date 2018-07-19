WIOQ (Q102)/Philadelphia Taps Rachel Viggiano As New Midday Host

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WIOQ (Q102)/PHILADELPHIA names RACHEL “RACH” VIGGIANO as Midday host, effective immediately. She will also be an integral part of Q102 social and digital team.

“On the search for our next star, I was looking for someone who’s passionate about our brand and engaged in the lifestyle of our audience, so as soon as I met RACH I knew she was exactly what Q102 Philly needed!” said PD JARED FALLON. “Between her upbeat energy and humor, she is the perfect fit for our listeners.”

“I can’t even begin to put into words how excited and honored I am to come back home to PHILLY and work for my dream radio station that I grew up listening to – Q102 PHILLY,” said VIGGIANO. “ I feel a true connection to the market and I’m genuinely excited to work with some of the most talented people in the industry.”