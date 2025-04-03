Winners at the Top40 Radio Format?

The magical pairing of Lisa with Doja Cat and Raye has turned into a real solid winner at the Top40 format. “Born Again” (Lloud Co/RCA) is the jam that I’m referring to and many music and programmers from across the USA are singing the praises of this track “big time”. Lady Gaga is back with one of her best to date. “Abracadabra” (Interscope/ICLG) is the song that she premiered on the Grammy Awards and it had the entire audience dancing. This is where Lady Gaga is at her very best and radio and music fans have been waiting for her to return to this.

DOECHII is truly shining ever so bright at Top40 and more. She a young and super talented rapper/singer and I’m truly amazed by her. “DENIAL IS A RIVER” (TDE/Capitol/ICLG) is her debut offering and from the way radio and music fans have been responding, this young lady is on her way to becoming a music Superstar. Sexyy Red has teamed up with Bruno Mars for “Fat Juicy” (gamma./Atlantic). Being that everything the Bruno has released has skyrocketed to #1 you can bet that this track will follow the same magical path. Jump on it while you can.

Tyla has got a good thing going and make no mistake about that. “PUSH 2 START” (FAX/Epic) is really taking off by leaps and bounds and it is really no surprise to me as this one is beyond strong. Kenrrick Lamar is basking off his Super Bowl Halftime show. Even though some are proclaiming it as “the worst one ever”, many are just loving his new “Squabble Up” (Interscope). We shall see how this all plays out but he has nothing to worry about.

Alex Warren is having the time of his life and career and all the lights are turning bright green for this brilliant artist. The red-hot single “Burning Down” (Atlantic) is off like a rocket and our panel of music and programmers are all over this one big time. Lola Young is having a solid run on the US charts. The song “Messy” (Island/Republic) is really one of the best so far in 2025. It’s great to see such a showing this early of great music and signals that there are many more to come.

Rose & Bruno Mars continue their winning ways at the top of many charts. The single “APT” (Atlantic) has been pulling ahead of the pack and the listeners at radio just can’t get enough. Sabrina Carpenter continues her winning streak. She made quite the splash on this year’s Grammy Awards and now that she is a New Music Award nominee with her best years are ahead. .Among her many tracks at radio the single “Bed Chem” (Island/Republic) is not doing half bad at that. There is a very bright road ahead and maybe a movie in the works for her as well.

Addison Rae has one of the hottest songs in the USA and make no mistake about that. Everybody is singing the praises of “Diet Pepsi” (Columbia). This is such a great radio song that you can play day in and day out with no real burn factor. Charli XCX put on quite a clinic during this year’s Grammy Awards. She has also been getting plenty of action at radio with her “Apple” (Atlantic) a track that is really quite something. Oh and yes she has had a real up and down career but so far she is back jack!

New Music Award nominee Billie Eilish is pretty thrilled about her nomination and so is the entire family. Her turn during the Grammy Awards makes this nomination even sweeter as her #1 track of all times “BIRDS OF A FEATHER” (Darkroom/Interscope/ICLG) remains a real favorite around here and all over the USA. Newcomers Ralph Radio are totally “on fire” with their US single debut of “I Could Love You Forever” (Round Ralph) that is music at its very best.

NMA nominees PTtheGospelSpitter featuring PreacherMan have a good thing as “Save Your Soul” (Serving The Peace) moves up. Rosemarie has a hit with “I Think We’re Alone Now” (Colt). Julez has teamed up with J.O.Y. for “Higher Than Love” (Julez Music) one of the best out there. John Preston is also one of the best as “Rise” (Lobel Music Group) becomes a hit. Perfect Storm are on the move to the top of the charts with “Magic Feeling” (MTS). NMA nominee Shani is looking good after an amazing run with ”Oh My” (Cherokee) and we will see how this all plays out next time right here.