Win Over $5700 Of Gear With The Gruv Gear & Virgil Donati Lockdown Challenge

Gruv Gear has joined forces with long time artist endorser Virgil Donati, PDP, Drum Workshop, Sabian, Drum Channel and Modern Drummer to give drummers the chance to WIN an incredible prize package of each brands’ latest gear worth more than $5700!

This fantastic competition offers the entrants the opportunity to win the Gruv Gear VELOC Drum Transport, a patented one-trip bags and cart system (RRP $1750), a PDP Concept™ Maple Satin Seafoam Finish 5-Piece Kit (RRP $1250), a set of Drum Workshop 5000 Series™ hardware (RRP $1500), the Sabian XSR Performance Set (RRP $924), a one-hour drum lesson with Virgil Donati in association with Drum Channel (RRP $250), and a 1-year digital subscription to Modern Drummer magazine (RRP $52).

Drum virtuoso, Donati, is also a highly accomplished keyboardist, arranger, producer, lyricist and more. The exciting compositions of his sophisticated new album, Ruination, skilfully showcases his many talents as a multi-instrumentalist. He is also an accomplished educator and regular contributor to Drum Channel.

To enter this amazing competition, drummers will record a video of themselves playing along to a 1-minute excerpt, chosen by Donati, from the title track of the new album, which also features fellow Gruv Gear Artists Junior Braguinha and Andre Nieri.

Entrants will go to gruvgear.com/gruvchallenge and follow the steps to download the backing track. They must post their video playthru on their own Instagram with hashtag #gruvchallenge before Sunday, August 23rd 2020 11:59 PST. All valid entries will be reposted on @gruvchallenge IG on Monday, August 24th 2020 where the public can vote for their favorite. Entrants are encouraged to invite friends to vote and like their videos. Voting closes on Friday August 28th 2020 at 11:59 PST. The three entries with the most votes will advance to the final judging stage, from which the grand prize winner will be decided by Modern Drummer on the week of August 31st 2020.