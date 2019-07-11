Win A Complete Guitar Rig With Orange Amps Worth Over $5000!

Renowned British Amp Manufacturer, Orange Amplification is delighted to have joined forces with Kiesel Guitars, Two Notes, Eventide, Temple Pedalboards, JamOrigin, Evidence Audio, RightOn straps, GHS Strings and Hooke Audio to create a competition with an incredible prize worth in excess of £4000 / $5000.

Included in this awesome package is an Orange Rocker 32, a compact, portable, all valve stereo guitar combo, perfect for pedals. Orange have also included an OMEC Teleport – a guitar pedal containing a studio grade USB recording interface and offers musicians limitless opportunities to experiment.

Kiesel Guitars have added a Delos six string guitar, finished in Jet Black Raw with a Roasted Flamed Maple neck and fretboard to the bundle. This is complimented by a Temple Pedalboard Duo 17 Pedalboard, an Evidence Audio SIS/Monorail Patch Cable Kit, a RightOn OMEC Custom vegan strap, a copy of JamOrigin MIDI Guitar processor, Hooke Verse wireless headphones and forty eight sets of GHS strings, plus one of their fingerboard care kits. Eventide Audio have completed the prize with the following effects pedals and plugins: Eventide Rose H9 & PowerMax, Eventide H9 Max Harmoniser Effect Pedal, Eventide Instant Phaser MKII Plugin for Mac/PC and the Eventide Flanger MKII Plugin for Mac/PC.

To enter simply go to https://orangeamps.com/teleport-your-tone-competition click the orange button and enter your details – it’s as easy as that! Be quick, the competition closes on 31st July 2019 at 15.59 BST/ 23.59 EST.

To find out more about Orange Amplification please go to https://orangeamps.com/