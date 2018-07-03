Willie Nelson To Host Annual 4th Of July Picnic, SiriusXM To Broadcast Live

Country legend WILLIE NELSON is set to host his 44TH ANNUAL 4TH OF JULY PICNIC tomorrow (7/4) at the AUSTIN360 AMPITHEATER in AUSTIN, TX. SIRIUSXM’s “WILLIE’S ROADHOUSE” channel is set to air an exclusive live broadcast of the event beginning at 3p (ET), covering backstage interviews and performances.

Set to take the stage are NELSON and family, MARGO PRICE, THE WILD FEATHERS, RAY WYLIE HUBBARD, and many more. Find the full performance lineup here.