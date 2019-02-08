Willie Nelson Is Now Making CBD Coffee

Willie Nelson is continuing to expand his line of weed-related products while helping small farms. The country icon and his wife, Annie, have introduced the first product of Willie’s Remedy, a new line of hemp-based products, with Willie’s Remedy Whole Bean Coffee.

The coffee beans are derived from small farms in Columbia, while the non-intoxicating, organic CBD oil is sourced from Colorado. The flavor is described as a medium-dark blend with aromas of cacao and cherry. An 8 oz. cup of coffee contains 7 milligrams of CBD oil. The icon prides himself on using products infused with organically grown hemp oil made by farmers across the U.S.

“Hemp production in America was stifled for so long, but it could now make all the difference for small independent farmers. Hemp isn’t just good for our farmers and our economy, it’s good for our soil, our environment-and our health,” Nelson says in a press release. CBD oil is believed to help with anxiety and pain, among other ailments.

Hemp-infused coffee is the latest venture for the country legend, whose initial marijuana brand, Willie’s Reserve, includes a range of products like cannabis flowers, vape juice, edibles and chocolates. He’s also teamed up with revered singer Margo Price to develop a new line of marijuana.

“The Willie’s Remedy line is a purposeful departure from Willie’s Reserve, it’s not about getting high, but it’s still all about Willie and the benefits we believe cannabis has to offer,” Annie Nelson expresses. “Willie and I are proud to offer quality, American-sourced hemp wellness options for people of his generation, our kids’ generation, and everyone in between.”

The country star announced the launch of Willie’s Remedy in summer of 2018. Willie’s Remedy Whole Bean Coffee is available for purchase now at $36 per bag.