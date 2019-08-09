Willie Nelson ‘Feeling Better,’ Resume Touring in September

Willie Nelson is “feeling better” after a medical issue forced him to cancel upcoming 2019 tour dates. An update to social media on Thursday (Aug. 8) reveals he’ll be back on the road in September.

Nelson’s team turned to Facebook on Thursday to share the news, writing, “Update: Willie is resting and feeling better. The tour will resume on September 6 in Gilford, N.H. Thanks to all the fans for the continued support!”

That news comes less than a day after Nelson himself shared that he was canceling upcoming tour dates via Twitter on Wednesday (Aug. 7), writing, “To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back. Love, Willie.”

The canceled shows include a string of scheduled performances with Alison Krauss that were set to run through Aug. 17, but Nelson is still set to perform at Farm Aid 2019 in September. His September run of Outlaw Music Festival Tour dates shouldn’t be impacted, and he also has solo gigs slated for October and November, including a Las Vegas residency that begins Oct. 18 and runs through Oct. 26.

Nelson has been battling emphysema for years, and he’s canceled or rescheduled multiple concert dates over the last two years. The 86-year-old music legend canceled all of his February tour dates in 2018 to recover from a devastating flu, and in May of 2018, he walked off stage without playing at a gig in North Carolina due to illness.