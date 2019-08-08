Willie Nelson Cancels Tour Dates, Citing ‘Breathing Problem’

WILLIE NELSON has cancelled some upcoming tour dates as a result of respiratory problems, something he has grappled with several times in the past. The 86-year-old Country music icon posted a message on social media and his website last night (8/7), telling fans, “I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I have to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back.”

NELSON’s publicist tells ALL ACCESS, “WILLIE will be fine and back on the road in SEPTEMBER.”

His tour schedule showed six more shows in AUGUST with ALISON KRAUSS, and 11 dates in SEPTEMBER, including his annual FARM AID event on SEPTEMBER 21 in EAST TROY, WI. His schedule also shows 10 dates in OCTOBER and three in NOVEMBER.

His latest album, “Ride Me Back Home,” was released in JUNE.