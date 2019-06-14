Willie Nelson Announces Las Vegas Residency for 2019

Willie Nelson has announced that he will be headlining a limited Las Vegas residency engagement, Vegas on My Mind, in October of 2019.

The shows will take place at the Venetian Theatre in Vegas on Oct. 18, 19, 22, 23, 25 and 26 at 8PM.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 21, at 10AM PT, along with a limited number of VIP packages. Tickets prices start at $59.95, plus applicable fees. Fans can purchase their tickets via Ticketmaster.com, Venetian.com, any box office at the Venetian Resort or by calling 702-414-9000 or 866-641-7469.

Willie Nelson Fan Club members will have access to a pre-sale on Friday (June 14) at 10AM PT. Citi credit card holders can access a pre-sale on Monday, June 17, at 10AM PT. Grazie loyalty members, Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will receive access to another pre-sale on Wednesday, June 19, at 10 AM PT. All pre-sales will end Thursday, June 20, at 10 PM PT.

Clearly no stranger to Las Vegas, Nelson previously performed at the Venitian in February of 2017 for a limited engagement. He most recently played at the Cosmopolitan’s blank-canvas venue the Chelsea in October of 2018 as part of his tour.

Nelson’s new album, Ride Me Back Home, debuts on June 21. Nelson begins the first leg of his Outlaw Music Festival tour on Friday (June 14), playing ten dates before beginning the second leg of the tour in September. Special guests on the tour include his family band, Brothers Osborne, Alison Krauss, Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Bonnie Raitt, among others.