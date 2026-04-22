Willie Nelson announces 79th solo studio album, ‘Dream Chaser’

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As he nears his 93rd birthday, Willie Nelson shows no intention of slowing down. The country icon has announced Dream Chaser, his 79th solo studio album—and an astonishing 156th overall—set for release on May 29th.

Dream Chaser follows a strong year for Nelson, who recently earned Grammy nominations for Last Leaf On The Tree and Oh What A Beautiful World, further cementing his enduring impact on country music.

The album continues Nelson’s prolific creative run with longtime collaborator Buddy Cannon, a partnership that has produced nearly 20 records over the past decade-plus. Together, they co-wrote several tracks, some alongside Nashville songwriter Bobby Tomberlin. One notable song, “I Can’t Read Your Mind,” originated as a collaboration with Bob Dylan before being completed by Cannon.

Alongside the album news, Nelson has mapped out a short run of spring 2026 tour dates beginning April 22 in Birmingham, Alabama, with additional stops in Atlanta and several North Carolina cities. Tickets can be found via: Ticketmaster.

The announcement also coincides with Nelson’s annual Luck Reunion, taking place March 19 at his Texas ranch during South by Southwest. The event features a mix of performances and songwriter sessions, with artists like Booker T. Jones, Robert Lester Folsom, Trampled by Turtles, and St. Vincent joining Nelson and his band.



See the video for ‘Dream Chaser’ – HERE.

Preorder the album: HERE.

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