William Michael Morgan Returns With New Single “Tonight Girl”

Chart-topping country singer / songwriter William Michael Morgan is back with brand new music, bringing his signature smooth vocal and timeless sound to “Tonight Girl” (listen HERE). With a No. 1 single already under his belt, the 25-year-old Mississippi-native is re-introducing himself in a series of songs that he will continue to release through the end of the year. The video for “Tonight Girl,” directed by Colin Duffy, is the first in a sequence of linked visuals – watch HERE and stay tuned for the next installment.

“A lot of the casinos down in Vicksburg, MS get packed out every night with blues music and soul,” Morgan said. “It’s everywhere, and they play right from the heart, so I wanted to put some of that sound on there. ‘Tonight Girl’ is a snapshot of how good it feels to have that one simple moment, that one night with someone special.”

Morgan has had an already storied career in just the three years since releasing his Gold-certified debut single, “I Met A Girl,” to radio. The “laid-back ode to the joy of romantic discovery” (Rolling Stone) was named one of NPR Music’s Top 100 Songs of 2016 and became his first No. 1 hit. It paved the way for his album Vinyl to debut Top 5 on the Billboard Country Albums chart, earning widespread critical acclaim in the process. Pandora described him as having a voice that “resonates with the flawless timbre of someone who has been singing country music for decades beyond his years.”

One of the 2017 CRS New Faces of Country Music, Morgan has already accumulated more than 75 million on-demand streams. He recently wrapped a summer of fair and festival performances across the nation, and he will continue touring with select dates through the end of the year.

