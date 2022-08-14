William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release “Take It Easy” Single and Music Video

Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons ‘The Goldens’ join together in perfect harmony with the release of “Take It Easy,” from their new 3-album set, ‘Golden Classics’. Each group member’s talent shines on their version of the Eagles’ hit song, and their fun-loving chemistry is heard throughout the single. ‘Golden Classics’ which includes ‘Southern Accents,’ ‘Country Roads,’ and ‘Old Country Church,’ is the highly anticipated collection that contains over 30 songs spread across several genres that all have an impact on the lives and careers of William Lee Golden and The Goldens. Recently, William Lee Golden and The Goldens made their Grand Ole Opry debut as a family and continue to add shows throughout the country. The music video for “Take It Easy” was featured by M Music & Musicians Magazine and the single is available to download on all digital platforms today!

To order Golden Classics, visit HERE.

“This has always been a family favorite and since this is the 50th Anniversary for the song, it seemed appropriate to include on our new project. I hope everyone enjoys it as much as we enjoyed creating it,” shares William Lee Golden. ‘Southern Accents,’ ‘Country Roads’ and ‘Old Country Church’ were recorded when Golden gathered his sons Rusty, Craig, and Chris, his grandchildren Elizabeth, Rebekah, and Elijah, and friends Aaron McCune, and Ben Isaacs to bring their fresh interpretations to longtime favorites. William Lee Golden and The Goldens deliver reminiscent renditions of Johnny Cash’s “I Still Miss Someone,” and Jim Reeves’s “Welcome to My World.” Chris shines on Tom Petty’s “Southern Accent,” while Rusty delivers a vibrant take on Bob Seger’s hit “Hollywood Nights” and Craig, the rarely heard Golden, revives Gregg Allman’s “Multi-Colored Lady.”

Country Roads

1. I Still Miss Someone

2. Four Walls

3. Welcome To My World

4. Take Me Home Country Roads

5. You Are My Sunshine

6. The Great Speckled Bird

7. Green Green Grass Of Home

8. Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On

9. For The Good Times

10. I Saw The Light

Southern Accents

1. Take It Easy [WATCH]

2. Me And Bobby McGee

3. The Long And Winding Road

4. Stand By Me

5. Jambalaya

6. Peaceful Easy Feeling

7. Long Black Veil

8. Southern Accents

9. Elvira

10. Multi-colored Lady

11. Bobbie Sue

12. Hollywood Nights

Old Country Church

1. Come And Dine

2. Old Country Church

3. It’s Suppertime

4. If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again

5. Until Then

6. Why Me, Lord?

7. I Know Who Holds Tomorrow

8. Too Much To Gain

9. Sheltered

10. Softly And Tenderly

11. Love Lifted Me

12. Power In The Blood

More About William Lee Golden and The Goldens:

There are few things more powerful than family harmony and rarely has that been more evident than on the three new albums recorded by Country Music Hall of Fame and Oak Ridge Boy member, William Lee Golden who, along with his talented sons have created William Lee Golden and The Goldens. The Brewton, Alabama native cements his considerable legacy in the music industry with three distinctive collections that reflect his musical roots and the journey that has made him one of America’s most unique troubadours. From revered gospel classics to beloved country gems and iconic rock favorites, Golden leads his family through the songs that have been stepping stones on his well-traveled musical journey. It all comes together as a rich sonic tapestry that fans will cherish. For more, visit williamleegoldenandthegoldens.com.