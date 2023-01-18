William Lee Golden and The Goldens Release “Peaceful Easy Feeling” Music Video, Premiered By Taste Of Country

Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden and his sons ‘The Goldens’ are excited to announce the release of their latest music video for the Eagles’ classic, “Peaceful Easy Feeling,” directed by Jeff Panzer, from their three-album set, ‘Golden Classics.’ Paying homage to the songs that have influenced their lives throughout the years, The Goldens chose to showcase “Peaceful Easy Feeling” as a perfect way to welcome in the new year while also celebrating William Lee Golden’s 84th Birthday! “Peaceful Easy Feeling” can be found on their “Southern Accents” rock album included in ‘Golden Classics’ along with ‘Old Country Church‘ and ‘Country Roads.’ ‘Golden Classics’ is the highly anticipated three-volume set that contains over 30 songs spread across several genres that all have had an impact on the lives and careers of William Lee Golden and The Goldens. Recently, they made their Grand Ole Opry debut as a family and continue to add shows throughout the country.

The music video for “Peaceful Easy Feeling” was premiered by Taste of Country and the single is available to download on all digital platforms!

To order Golden Classics, visit HERE.

“This has been one of the best adventures ever recording and releasing new music with my sons,” shares William Lee Golden. “While in the studio, we also brought in a video crew to catch every second. We have used this footage to create a music video for almost every song on all three albums. I would like to thank Taste of Country for all of their support and for premiering our “Peaceful Easy Feeling” music video.”

‘Southern Accents,’ ‘Country Roads’ and ‘Old Country Church’ were recorded when Golden gathered his sons Rusty, Craig, and Chris, his grandchildren Elizabeth, Rebekah, and Elijah, and friends Aaron McCune, and Ben Isaacs to bring their fresh interpretations to longtime favorites. William Lee Golden and The Goldens deliver reminiscent renditions of Johnny Cash’s “I Still Miss Someone,” and Jim Reeves’s “Welcome to My World.” Chris shines on Tom Petty’s “Southern Accent,” while Rusty delivers a vibrant take on Bob Seger’s hit “Hollywood Nights” and Craig, the rarely heard Golden, revives Gregg Allman’s “Multi-Colored Lady.”

William Lee Golden and The Goldens have recently released other videos including “If I Could Only Hear My Mother Pray Again,” “Bobbie Sue,” “Old Country Church,” “The Long And Winding Road,” and “I Saw The Light.”

Country Roads

1. I Still Miss Someone

2. Four Walls

3. Welcome To My World

4. Take Me Home Country Roads

5. You Are My Sunshine

6. The Great Speckled Bird

7. Green Green Grass Of Home

8. Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On

9. For The Good Times

10. I Saw The Light

Southern Accents

1. Take It Easy

2. Me And Bobby McGee

3. The Long And Winding Road

4. Stand By Me

5. Jambalaya

6. Peaceful Easy Feeling

7. Long Black Veil

8. Southern Accents

9. Elvira

10. Multi-colored Lady

11. Bobbie Sue

12. Hollywood Nights

Old Country Church

1. Come And Dine

2. Old Country Church

3. It’s Suppertime

4. If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again

5. Until Then

6. Why Me, Lord?

7. I Know Who Holds Tomorrow

8. Too Much To Gain

9. Sheltered

10. Softly And Tenderly

11. Love Lifted Me

12. Power In The Blood

More About William Lee Golden and The Goldens:

There are few things more powerful than family harmony and rarely has that been more evident than on the three new albums recorded by Country Music Hall of Fame and Oak Ridge Boy member, William Lee Golden who, along with his talented sons have created William Lee Golden and The Goldens. The Brewton, Alabama native cements his considerable legacy in the music industry with three distinctive collections that reflect his musical roots and the journey that has made him one of America’s most unique troubadours. From revered gospel classics to beloved country gems and iconic rock favorites, Golden leads his family through the songs that have been stepping stones on his well-traveled musical journey. It all comes together as a rich sonic tapestry that fans will cherish. For more, visit williamleegoldenandthegoldens.com.