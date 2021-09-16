William Lee Golden and The Goldens Come Together To Release Three New Albums

Country and Gospel Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member William Lee Golden is set to release three new albums with his sons, “The Goldens.” The collection of albums titled Old Country Church Gospel, Country Roads: Vintage Country Classics, Southern Accents: Pop & Country Rock contain over 30 songs that spread amongst several genres, all having an impact on the lives and careers of William Lee Golden and The Goldens.

With emphasis on family, friends, and faith, Golden and his sons showcase their God-given talent through classic country sounds and evident passion for music. Messages of positivity beam within the lyrics of each tune. The first single, “Come And Dine” is available for pre-save HERE, and will be released on Friday, Sept. 24 to all digital platforms.

Pre-save “Come And Dine” HERE, releasing Sept 24.

“Music has always been a huge part of my life. When my boys were growing up, it was important for me to introduce them to music of all walks of life,” shared William Lee. “Throughout the years, we’ve sung together many times, but never on an official project. Due to the world’s events of the last year and a half, we decided as a family that it was time to record 32 of our favorite songs, which then turned into three full albums of country, rock, and gospel! We are so excited for everyone to hear our version of these classic hits.”

While the world seemed to stand still during the pandemic, Golden gathered his sons Rusty, Craig, and Chris, his grandchildren Elizabeth, Rebekah, and Elijah, and friends Aaron McCune, Ben Isaacs, and Michael Sykes to record the three albums. Golden, his family, and friends breathe new life into longtime favorites, with Golden delivering evocative renditions of Johnny Cash’s “I Still Miss Someone,” and Jim Reeves’s “Welcome to My World.” Chris shines on Tom Petty’s “Southern Accent,” Rusty serves up a spirited take on Bob Seger’s hit “Hollywood Nights” and Craig, the rarely heard Golden, revives Gregg Allman’s “Multi-Colored Lady.” And those are just a few of the many highlights.

Country Roads: Vintage Country Classics

I Still Miss Someone Four Walls Welcome To My World Take Me Home Country Roads The Great Speckled Bird Green Green Grass Of Home Send Me The Pillow That You Dream On You Are My Sunshine For The Good Times Jambalaya



Southern Accents: Pop & Country Rock

Me And Bobby McGee The Long And Winding Road Stand By Me Long Black Veil Southern Accents Elvira Multi-colored Lady Bobbie Sue Hollywood Nights



Old Country Church Gospel

Come And Dine Old Country Church It’s Suppertime If I Could Hear My Mother Pray Again Until Then Why Me, Lord? Power In The Blood Too Much To Gain Sheltered Softly And Tenderly Love Lifted Me I Saw The Light

To keep up with future releases and everything William Lee Golden, visit HERE and follow his social channels linked below.

Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Website

About William Lee Golden and The Goldens:

There are few things more powerful than family harmony and rarely has that been more evident than on the three new albums recorded by Country Music Hall of Fame and Oak Ridge Boy member, William Lee Golden who, along with his talented sons have created William Lee Golden and The Goldens. The Brewton, Alabama native cements his considerable legacy in the music industry with three distinctive collections that reflect his musical roots and the journey that has made him one of America’s most unique troubadours. From revered gospel classics to beloved country gems and iconic rock favorites, Golden leads his family through the songs that have been stepping stones on his well-traveled musical journey. It all comes together as a rich sonic tapestry that fans will cherish