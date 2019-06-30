Will Keith Urban Bring ‘Drop Top’ to the Video Countdown?

Keith Urban gets everyone’s motor running fast in his new video for “Drop Top,” but will he have the support to land in the top country music videos of the week?

Urban teams up with Kassi Ashton for the new video, which features electrifying concert footage. Urban is facing some serious competition this week from Tanya Tucker, Trisha Yearwood, Colt Ford and Tyler Dial, all of whom dropped great new videos this week/ Who’s got your vote?

Caroline Jones is back at No. 1 again this week, and Scotty McCreery’s new “In Between” video makes a strong debut at No. 4. Dylan Brady makes a surprisingly big debut at No. 7 with his innovative video for “About Last Night,” joining a list of otherwise familiar faces in this week’s Top 10.

