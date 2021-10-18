Will Francis “When You Were Mine” Released: Radio/Media Download

“When You Were Mine” – A smooth melodic arrangement that’s got some latin feel, ambience, chill and west coast vibes…

Will Francis is a music artist from Clayton, NC USA. He does original rock, singer/songwriter and hip hop music. Currently, he is releasing singles, building a catalog and rehearsing a live set that includes original and some cover material. His latest releases have been a series of hip hop/rap tracks that he produced and promoted himself. His music has been receiving regular rotation on radio and social media exposure. Furthermore,, he’s been promoting a series of music videos for TV and digital streaming. Will’s music has been featured on radio, blogs, playlists and TV. His music is available worldwide. Will tries to focus on quality, creativity and his music is real, straight up, smooth, energetic, composed and got some grit.

At the age of sixteen, Will started learning how to play guitar, writing lyrics and emulating the lyrical themes and vocal styles of bands and front men that were popular at the time among his circle of friends. He tried out for a few bands as a vocalist but didn’t have the right type of voice for the kind of music he was trying to cover. However, he began to evolve as a composer with emphasis on lyric writing and song structure. This was the beginning of what became the journey or process of becoming a songwriter and finding his true voice.