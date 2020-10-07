Will Calhoun Joins Gretsch Drums Artist Family

Gretsch Drums is delighted to announce that Grammy Award winning drummer, Will Calhoun, is now an official endorser.

Best known as the drummer of the alternative rock band, Living Colour, Calhoun’s extraordinary creative vision and drumming talents have seen him contribute to many and varied music genres including jazz, rock, hip-hop, ambient and much more. At the same time he is prolific songwriter, producer, has scored several films and has performed and recorded with a diverse array of notable artists such as B.B King, Mick Jagger, Paul Simon, Lou Reed, Carly Simon, Herb Alpert, Ronnie Wood, Wayne Shorter, Run-DMC and Public Enemy. Calhoun has released six solo albums including his latest, celebrating the great Elvin Jones. He is also currently working on a new Living Colour record.

Calhoun recently took delivery of his Gretsch USA Custom Kit in a Custom Grain Yellow Gloss. His preferred sizes are 16”x 22” and 16”x 20” bass drums, 8”x 8”, 9”x 10”, 10”x 12” and 11”x 13” toms, 14”x 16” and 16”x 18” floor toms with a 6.5” x 14” Bell Brass and 6”x 13” Chrome over Brass snares. Check out Will unboxing his new kit here.

Will adds “It’s an honor and a pleasure to join the Gretsch drum Family and its legacy of great drummers including Art Blakey, Roy Haynes, Max Roach, Elvin Jones, Tony Williams, Charlie Watts, Mitch Mitchell, Vinny Colaiuta and Bronx legend and architect of Hip Hop Erroll “Pumpkin” Bedward. I’m looking forward to exploring and expanding many musical frontiers in my partnership with Gretsch, starting with my Gretsch USA custom drum set!”

For more than sixty five years, the Gretsch USA Custom, round badge drums have underpinned ‘That Great Gretsch Sound’. Their legendary 6-ply Gretsch-formula maple / gum shells combined with 30-degree bearing edge, special ‘Silver-Sealer’ interior finish and rugged die cast hoops, allows the drums to resonate and absorb sound frequencies to produce their distinctive sound. New for 2020 is the Heritage Build which authentically recaptures the classic look and vibe of Big Band and Jazz era of Gretsch.

For more information about the USA Custom, other Gretsch drums and Gretsch artists please visit http://www.gretschdrums.com/