Wiley Watson Releases New Single “The Kid”

Wiley Watson, an emerging artist, guitarist, and producer, has released his new single “The Kid,” an upbeat and energetic track celebrating a rowdy night on the town with the boys post break-up. The latest song showcases Watson’s eclectic combination of sounds influenced by pop, funk, and indie rock with undertones of heavy metal. The single is now available on digital music platforms worldwide.

Wiley Watson utilizes his stimulating musical style on “The Kid” to inspire his listeners to create a memorable, boisterous time with friends. The track’s carefree and confident nature gets immediately introduced as it opens with funky guitar plucking that arouses foot-tapping and head-bopping. Watson then uses uptempo vocals to detail him and his squad’s night of partying and drunken antics. After getting too rowdy and standing on the bar table, the bouncer and Watson’s crew exchange dialogue and are kicked out of the bar. On the chorus, he amicably sings, “Hands up, let’s hear it for the kid. Gonna get too loud, gonna get too sick.” “The Kid” gets you dreaming about recreating a similar eventful evening. “The song is a party/bar fight type song,” explains Watson. “I want the listener to listen to this song before they go on a night out with the lads. It’s all about bad decisions, poor choices, and having a legendary night with your pals.” Watson was assisted in production for “The Kid” by Josh Pyle (Prod by 808), and Matthew Rosales joined him on songwriting.

Wiley Watson was born in Louisiana and raised in Miami, Florida. He first gravitated towards the guitar after watching one of his idols, Slash, shred guitar on a Guns n’ Roses live DVD at the age of 10. As a former collegiate athlete, sports dominated most of his life, but Watson always held a place in his heart and time to continue to play music. His style can be credited to a broad range of influences from classical composers, heavy metal shredders, arena singing pop stars, and even spaghetti western films. Watson has played in multiple venues along the East Coast, such as the Bowery Electric, Pianos, Berlin Under A, Elsewhere, and Brooklyn Bazaar. He was also a member of the band Deep Sea Peach Tree. His debut single as a solo artist, “System Quick” streamed 53 thousand in a small window of time, gaining 25 thousand of those streams within his first week of release.

Wiley Watson brings listeners through a thrilling nightlife scene complimented by an enticing and blissful beat. Download or stream “The Kid” on digital music platforms worldwide. Keep up with new releases and all things Wiley Watson on Instagram @wiley__watson and Twitter @WileyWatson7.