Wildwood Productions releases Darren Stakey “Don’t Light the Lights (On the Tree Without Me)” for Holiday play: Radio/Media Download

Singer/songwriter and producer Darren Stakey’s fans are eagerly anticipating the arrival of his upcoming Christmas release, a nostalgic song about love and family. Critics are already buzzing about the touching ballad, “Don’t Light the Lights (On the Tree Without Me),” saying it is virtually guaranteed to steal your heart and climb the charts. It’s a traditional Christmas song with a great pop twist — truly a ballad to stand the test of time.

From sports stadiums to Carnegie Hall, Darren Stakey (sometimes known as “Stay Key”) has flourished as a performer around the globe. His riveting performances and captivating stage presence make Darren Stakey a crowd favorite. Beyond live performances, Darren is an accomplished singer/songwriter and producer, releasing his first Christmas EP, “For the Holidays” by Stay Key in 2013. Now, he’s back with the uplifting original song, “Don’t Light the Lights (On the Tree Without Me),” reminding us all what truly matters during the holidays — spending time with people we love and enjoying the “little” things, like lighting the lights on the tree.

Darren Stakey made his debut with Soltrenz Records / Strictly Rhythm, distributed by Warner Music Group, with a catalog later acquired by BMG. Under the moniker “Stay Key,” a play on (and correct pronunciation of) his surname, Stakey, he later affiliated with Amathus Music, distributed by Sony Music’s The Orchard.

Darren Stakey is the founder and CEO of indie label and production house, Wildwood Productions, LLC. No stranger to the entertainment world, he is also admitted to practice law in New York and California. Darren has been recognized for his volunteer work and pro bono efforts. He sits on the Board of the Sound Justice Initiative, a Not-for-Profit organization dedicated to educating incarcerated populations and fostering better individual outcomes. He was named a Pro Bono Attorney of the Year by Touro Law Center in 2019. In 2015, Stakey played the piano and sang for a marathon 111+ consecutive hours to raise money and awareness in the fight against autism. Simply put, Darren Stakey is a philanthropy warrior with an emphasis on helping people and making the world a better place.

Add another star to the Christmas firmament, because “Don’t Light the Lights (On the Tree Without Me)” is sure to become a perennial hit. Telling a bittersweet story of hope and longing with a voice as smooth as silk, Darren Stakey’s new song promises to warm up even the frostiest of hearts this holiday season. It strikes just the right tone at a time when we could all use a jolt of joy and good will. Move over Bing Crosby and Mariah Carey, a new holiday standard-bearer has arrived!

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Darren Stakey

Song Title: Don’t Light The Lights

Publishing: Darren Stakey

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Don’t Light The Lights

Record Label: Wildwood Productions