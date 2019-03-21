Wilder Daze Partners with Rare Candy In New Remix of “Luvline”

Brooklyn-based electrifying pop artist, Wilder Daze, today released a new remix of his 2018 single “Luvline”. This new take is a collaboration between Wilder and the stylings of Rare Candy, who has refashioned tracks for artists like Kesha and Christina Aguilera. Rare Candy’s mix takes the suave, gentle pop jam that is “Luvline” and transforms it into an exciting club track, with sounds of EDM and an irresistibly enticing dance beat. Throughout the track Wilder insists, “I wanna feel your energy”–an energy that’s sure to be invigorated by this fresh new mix. Listen: HERE

For the self-described “old soul”, nostalgia is a vital part of Wilder’s creative process. He incorporates elements of pop from the 50s through to the 90s into his compositions, while also looking forward to create music ripe for 2019. There’s a deeper reason for this connection to the past, explains Wilder “I believe our souls go through multiple lives, and I have a theory that the last life I lived before this one was from the 50’s through into the 90s.”

Wilder Daze closed out last year by laying out the foundations for an exciting 2019. After premiering “Mermaids” with Homobyte, he opened up to MTM in an interview regarding his style, motivations, and challenges facing indie artists.

Since its release last year, “Luvline” has come to be Wilder’s most popular song, having reached over 18,000 streams on Spotify alone. The debut of the remixed track closely follows the release earlier this month of “True Nature”, the first single and title track of Wilder’s upcoming sophomore album. These and Wilder’s other music, including his debut album Golden Hour (2017), are available for streaming on all digital platforms.

