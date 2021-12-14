Wild The Coyote Releases Rugged New Single, “Under The Weather”

Wild the Coyote has released his newest single, “Under The Weather,” from his upcoming EP, 7 Roses. The EP’s second song revives the heavy and powerful experience that Coyote brings to the country music world. “Under The Weather” is available now to stream and download on all streaming platforms worldwide.

“Under The Weather” pairs strong guitars and emphatic vocals to create a unique sound only Wild the Coyote can deliver. The western, outlaw-country track adds rock, alternative, and blues elements to give the record its distinctive edge. Produced by Joseph Holiday and engineered by Tito Woods, the song covers a harrowing topic that shook Wild the Coyote to the core. “Under The Weather” follows the story of a man trying his best to keep it together for his family, but can’t shake the troubles of drugs and alcohol that are tearing his family apart. “I had never been inspired to write a song the way that I was with ‘Under the Weather,’ and in a way, I’m not too proud of that,” says Coyote. Listeners can feel the emotion radiating from the lyrics through his powerful storytelling. “With this song, I was at the wrong place at the wrong time and witnessed a devastating argument between family over drugs and alcohol destroying their relationship,” says Coyote. “It was painful to see the destruction those two poisons can have on a relationship, especially when there are kids in the picture. I’ve had my share of troubled run-ins with alcohol, so I went and wrote a song that hurt me to the core.” His ability to bring an immersive story to life through music has led him to create a unique and original listening experience.

Wild the Coyote’s music career began shortly after moving to Hollywood in 2013. With the new change of scenery came the formation of his punk rock group, Gunpowder Secrets. His ability to experiment with his own unique sound of outlaw-country has led him to career highlight opportunities such as opening for Yelawolf on his North American GhettoCowboy tour and receiving praise from Rolling Stone. He found even more success by being featured in the hit series Yellowstone and playing at venues across the country, including the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee and the Slumfest music festival in Nashville.

“Under The Weather” is available now on all streaming platforms. Find more from Wild the Coyote at WildTheCoyote.com or on Instagram @wildthecoyote. Be on the lookout for more Wild the Coyote in the upcoming EP, 7 Roses.