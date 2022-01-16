Wild Giants Release New EP “Hey There, Slow Down, Help Me”

Alternative-rock band Wild Giants have just released their latest EP titled Hey There, Slow Down, Help Me. On the EP, Wild Giants jump outside the usual songwriting box of topics like love, hard times, or partying and into the realm of subjects like science fiction, spirituality, and dream-state lyricism. The innovative new release is now available to hear worldwide on digital streaming platforms.

Produced by Dan Parker, the seven-track EP explores these traditionally unconventional topics in a way that emphasizes their sound and image as a group. With Hey There, Slow Down, Help Me, Wild Giants are able to elaborate on and inquire about these subjects while maintaining their grit, engaging melodies, and mature lyricism cohesively. “In a slight departure from my past writing styles, this EP tends to be more extrospective. I wanted to tell the story of how I see the world and the people around me. These songs illustrate my struggles with my health, relationships, government, and religion,” explains lead vocalist and guitarist Austin Walashek. Fans of Wild Giants have already gotten a peek of the EP with the pre-released singles “Souvenir,” “Why Aren’t We Freaking Out?,” and “Sleep Is For the Weak.” These guitar-driven, compelling tracks, and the remaining unreleased songs from Wild Giants, offer bold insight into the band’s future. Songs like “If God Only Knew” and “Hometown” showcase a more vulnerable and raw perspective on personal reflection. Hey There, Slow Down, Help Me takes elements of the rock music we love from the ‘90s and ‘00s and uses a modern voice to give it a fresh, contemporary inflection.

Austin Walashek turned to music as his saving grace when he had to cope with the aftermath of a severe athletic injury. The harrowing event led to the destruction of his dream of becoming an Olympic athlete. He formed Wild Giants in 2018 to expand his creative outlet and dive deeper into music. Wild Giants is a combination of talents between Walashek (vocals, guitar), Lyman Lipke (bass), and Cameron Agan (drums). Wild Giants is defined by their unique formula of lyrical and musical inspirations. Drawing from artists like Nathaniel Rateliff and The Avett Brothers for their lyricism and bands such as Weezer and Kings of Leon for their musicality, this fusion of characteristics helps create the framework for Wild Giants’ distinctive sound and aesthetic.

Wild Giants’ newest release Hey There, Slow Down, Help Me is an alternative rock getaway from reality and into a musical dreamscape. The EP is now available to stream worldwide on digital music platforms. To keep up with Wild Giants, make sure to follow them online at @wildgiants on TikTok and Instagram and their website WildGiantsMusic.com.