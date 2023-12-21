WiLD 94.1/Tampa Morning Freak Show Raises $67,641

Beasley Media Tampa announces WLLD (WiLD 94.1 FM)’s Freak Show Personality and Program Director Orlando Davis and his 12th Annual Toy Drive Tower event collected 717 bikes, $67,641 in cash and gift card donations and 3 pods filled with toys to benefit The Children’s Home Network. The non-profit organization is dedicated to serving as a sanctuary for abused, neglected or abandoned children.

Beginning on Friday, December 1 at 5pm through Saturday, December 9 at 5pm, Orlando climbed the Toy Drive Tower, an outdoor constructed platform that was elevated 30 feet in the air overlooking the City of Tampa and Westshore Plaza, where he remained for eight days.

“It’s been 12 years and the showing of love for these children and families blows my mind,” said Davis. “It’s a huge undertaking by our staff and team but the reward is so worth it when we see families excited to their core about sharing. Even in a down economy, our audience doubled their bikes and still gave $68k in cash and gift cards. I’m so very proud of our community and in awe of the hearts we have here in Tampa Bay.”