WIL/St. Louis Afternoon Team Stacey & Jonah Raise $31,250 For Local Vets

Kudos to HUBBARD BROADCASTING Country WIL (NEW COUNTRY 92.3)/ST. LOUIS afternoon team STACEY & JONAH, who raised $31,250 during their “ONE PET, ONE VET” fundraising initiative. The campaign encouraged listeners to donate to GOT YOUR SIX SUPPORT DOGS in COLINSVILLE, IL to help buy a service dog for a local vet suffering from PTSD. Listeners may continue supporting the cause here.

Said STACEY & JONAH of the campaign’s success, “We were blown away by the support we received from our station’s listeners and NEW COUNTRY 92.3 HOME TEAM in order to support our veterans after they return from service to our country.” Added WIL PD SCOTT RODDY, “This is why HUBBARD is the platinum standard in broadcasting: our team is given the tools, freedom, and guidance to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who need it most in OUR community.”