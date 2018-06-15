WIL (New Country 92.3) & WARH (106.5 The Arch)/St. Louis Get New Afternoon Shows

HUBBARD RADIO/ST. LOUIS shuffles the deck at two stations. Beginning JULY 9th, MASON AND REMY will join Country WIL (NEW COUNTRY 92.3) for Afternoon Drive. The duo were a longtime fixture in morning and afternoon drive on local ST. LOUIS Radio stations before moving to CHICAGO.

“We are both very excited to get back home to our amazing friends and family in ST. LOUIS! said MASON AND REMY. “We’re looking forward to seeing our fans return and catch us on NEW COUNTRY 92.3. We want to send a big thank you to HUBBARD RADIO’s JOHN KIJOWSKI, SCOTT RODDY, GREG STRASSELL, DREW HOROWITZ, DAVE BESLER and GINNY MORRIS for this opportunity!”

With the addition of MASON AND REMY to NEW COUNTRY 92.3, former Afternoon Drivers “STACEY AND JONAH” will move to sister Adut Hits WARH (106.5 THE ARCH).

“We’re beyond excited to move to our amazing sister station! Huge thanks to SCOTT RODDY, JOHN KIJOWSKI and GINNY MORRIS for continuing to believe in live and local talent. THE ARCH is such a fantastic station and we can’t wait to join the team,” said STACEY AND JONAH.

PD SCOTT RODDY added, “Today is a banner day, a historical day, for HUBBARD/ST. LOUIS. It is an honor to work with talent of this caliber. Today’s announcement cements that Hubbard continues to be the platinum standard for local broadcasting.”

Market Manager JOHN KIJOWSKI said, “Adding MASON AND REMY to the roster of our already high profile talent on NEW COUNTRY 92.3 like BUD AND BROADWAY and STACEY AND JONAH to THE ARCH’s talent corral that includes ‘SPENCER’S NEIGHBORHOOD’ with CASSIDAY, will further strengthen the relationship between our listeners and advertisers. I am very proud of our station’s teams.”